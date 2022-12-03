Northern Trust Corp Has $112.45 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of Campbell Soup worth $112,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.