Northern Trust Corp Has $112.45 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of Campbell Soup worth $112,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.
CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.
CPB stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
