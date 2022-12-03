Northern Trust Corp Sells 51,992 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,992 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Life Storage worth $114,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSI. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.27.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.