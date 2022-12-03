Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,111,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $111,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Leidos by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Leidos by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,431,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,604,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $110.49 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

