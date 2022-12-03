Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $143,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,998,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 259,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average is $120.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

