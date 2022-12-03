Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,786 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $106,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

NYSE:CRL opened at $222.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $379.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

