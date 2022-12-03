iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $123,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWN opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.