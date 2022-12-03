Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Loews worth $142,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on L shares. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

