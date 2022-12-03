Natixis Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Entergy were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Entergy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $115.91 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

