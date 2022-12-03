Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $117,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after acquiring an additional 304,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after buying an additional 635,049 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900 over the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.