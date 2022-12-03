Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of Atlassian worth $128,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 70,015.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,520 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.53.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.42. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $399.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,159 shares of company stock worth $35,528,507. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

