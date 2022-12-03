Natixis Buys 9,554 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Natixis increased its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 225.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of CACI International worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in CACI International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI opened at $315.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $319.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.32 and a 200 day moving average of $281.82.

In other CACI International news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 723 shares of company stock valued at $212,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

