Northern Trust Corp Has $143.03 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,581 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Datadog worth $143,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Datadog by 45.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,027,096 shares of company stock valued at $70,727,302 and sold 86,506 shares valued at $7,057,756. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

DDOG stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,494.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

