Natixis Purchases 22,253 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Natixis lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 420,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after buying an additional 43,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after buying an additional 45,831 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Simon Property Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

