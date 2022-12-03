Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 264,013 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

