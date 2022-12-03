Northern Trust Corp Has $124.11 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 717,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $124,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 503.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $153.03 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.14 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

