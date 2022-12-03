Northern Trust Corp Sells 58,107 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,107 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.38% of Assurant worth $126,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.90. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

