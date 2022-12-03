Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,239 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.61% of onsemi worth $133,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 54.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 350.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 95,031 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in onsemi by 42.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ON stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
