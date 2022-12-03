Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $125,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $419.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $770.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

