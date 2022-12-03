Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $132,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 297.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 183,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,305.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 151,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

NYSE:AVY opened at $192.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.59. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $219.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

