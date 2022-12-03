Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,569,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $120,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

