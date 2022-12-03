Northern Trust Corp Sells 102,491 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,491 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $127,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,904,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,613,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

