Northern Trust Corp Has $122.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Hasbro worth $122,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

