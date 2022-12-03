Northern Trust Corp Has $118.24 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Teleflex worth $118,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 10.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $242.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average is $237.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.