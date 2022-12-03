Northern Trust Corp Purchases 39,723 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $117,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $167.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

