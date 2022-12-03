Northern Trust Corp Sells 82,446 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,582,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Service Co. International worth $109,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,234,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 96,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

