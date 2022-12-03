Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $138,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.