Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $138,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
