Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,044,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Carnival Co. & worth $112,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

