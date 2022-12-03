Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,703,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,256 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 4.45% of Simmons First National worth $121,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

Simmons First National Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

