Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,469,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $115,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lincoln National by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

