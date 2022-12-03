CI Investments Inc. Sells 558 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 82,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 27,116 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.81 and its 200-day moving average is $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

