CI Investments Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Maximus by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMS stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

