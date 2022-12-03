Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,129 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 86.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in PVH by 6,460.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.09. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

