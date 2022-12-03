Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after buying an additional 114,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

