Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,148 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AAR by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572. 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIR opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

