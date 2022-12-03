Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

