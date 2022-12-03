Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after acquiring an additional 674,404 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth about $11,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.5 %

IHG stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.24) to GBX 4,200 ($50.25) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,375.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

