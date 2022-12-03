Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

