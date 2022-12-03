Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,766 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Eastern Bankshares worth $117,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.73. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

