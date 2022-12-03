Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $679,494.39 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $679,494.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bill.com Trading Down 1.6 %

BILL opened at $121.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $269.48.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

