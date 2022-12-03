Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after buying an additional 1,679,810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,913 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,605,000 after buying an additional 1,024,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

