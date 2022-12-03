Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,087,122.63 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bill.com Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of BILL opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $269.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.39.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
