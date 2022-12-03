Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,087,122.63 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bill.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BILL opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $269.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.39.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 269.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 322.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,739,000 after buying an additional 83,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 43.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 68.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.