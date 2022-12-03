Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 342.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Carter’s worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $73.14 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,114,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

