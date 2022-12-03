CI Investments Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,372,000 after buying an additional 276,930 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $21,170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,535,000 after buying an additional 204,588 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

