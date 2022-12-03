CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,462 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Kimco Realty by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.