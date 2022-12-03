CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $383.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $564.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.55 and its 200 day moving average is $411.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

