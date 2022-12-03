CI Investments Inc. Sells 392 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.20. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,131 shares of company stock worth $2,675,973. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

