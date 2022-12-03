IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,693,000 after buying an additional 593,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $19,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after buying an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Shares of IDA opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.