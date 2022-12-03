CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,597,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after buying an additional 437,240 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.