CI Investments Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.0 %

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

