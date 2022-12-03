Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after purchasing an additional 957,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTI opened at $12.89 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.80.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

